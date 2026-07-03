Alice Dearden, 19, took her own life in 2020 after a long battle with mental health issues including anorexia and emotionally unstable personality disorder

Alice Dearden was 19 when she took her own life using a poison bought on eBay. Picture: Inquest/Family

By Georgia Bell

A coroner has written to eBay after a teenager died after taking a poison she bought on the online marketplace.

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Alice bought the poisonous substance on eBay, which the marketplace insists is banned. Picture: Alamy

Nicholas Rheinberg, the assistant coroner for Wiltshire and Swindon, concluded she had taken her own life. The poison the 19-year-old had purchased was a "reportable substance" under the Poisons Act, and the court heard that the seller had a statutory duty to report any suspicious transaction. Rheinberg added that he was worried about the power that postal businesses such as eBay had to make the checks required under the law and had written to the marketplace website, emphasising this. "Evidence at the inquest suggested that it would not be possible for a mail order business to make such checks," he said. "Reference during the inquest was made to eBay's hazardous materials policy, and it was seen that reportable poisons in concentrated form were not included in the list of prohibited items. "In my opinion, action should be taken to prevent future deaths, and I believe your organisation has the power to take such action."

Alice's death was ruled a suicide at Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner's Court. Picture: Alamy