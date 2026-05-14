The legend played David Barlow and starred in the very first episode of the soap

Alan Rothwell has died aged 89. Picture: X

By Ella Bennett

Alan Rothwell, best known for playing David Barlow in the original cast of ITV soap Coronation Street, has died aged 89, his family has said.

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In a statement released on Thursday, his family said he died peacefully following a short illness. The actor played original cobbles character David Barlow, brother of Ken and son of Ida and Frank, during the 1960s, making his debut in the soap's pilot episode. Alan played David on screen for eight years and off, starring in the primetime soap between December 1960 and June 1961, before being written out in the latter year. Read more: Sir Ian McKellen to return to the stage in first major theatrical role since fall Read more: John Lennon's son Julian reveals two new health diagnoses and urges fans to get checked

Actor Alan Rothwell with his wife and two boys Ben left and Toby right July 1971. Picture: Alamy

He also played the role of Nicholas Black in the British soap Brookside between 1985 and 86. In a statement, his family said: "The family of the actor Alan Rothwell wish to share the sad news of his death at the age of 89 on Thursday 14th May, 2026. “Alan was a professional radio, television, film and stage actor and director whose career spanned more than 70 years. He was one of the original cast members of Coronation Street, playing David Barlow in the very first episode broadcast in December 1960. "He also appeared in Brookside as Nicholas Black and was a familiar face to generations of viewers as the presenter of the long-running children’s television programmes Picture Box and Hickory House. “Alan died peacefully in hospital following a short illness.

We're very sorry to hear of Alan Rothwell's passing and extend our sincerest condolences to his family at this very sad time.



He created an iconic and memorable character in David Barlow and will forever be remembered as one of the original cast members of Coronation Street. pic.twitter.com/jxUjLvQulM — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) May 14, 2026