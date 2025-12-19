Corrie star Debbie Rush has announced the death of her actor son William aged 31.

His cause of death has not been announced.

Debbie said in the post that William died on Wednesday, adding: "As a family, our hearts are completely broken."

William himself was a young star, having played schoolboy Josh Stevenson in on Waterloo Road between 2009 and 2013.

The Coronation Street actress, who played Anna Windass on the soap, confirmed that William had passed in a post on Instagram.

She described William as "our beautiful baby boy", said: "There are no words that can truly capture the depth of our loss."

She also confirmed that her son selflessly became an organ donor before he died.

"Even in our darkest moment, William gave the most precious gift of all," she said.

"Through being an organ donor, he has given hope and life to other families, thinking of others right to the very end. His kindness and love will forever be part of his legacy.

"We kindly ask that our privacy be respected as we navigate this unimaginable grief. William will always be loved, always missed, and forever in our hearts."

Actor Jack P Shepherd said: "Terrible to read that Debbie. Devastating news, thinking of you all," while Shobna Gulati wrote: "Sending you all the love, I'm so sorry and my deepest sympathies."

Chelsee Healey, who also appeared in Waterloo Road, posted: "My heart breaks for you all, I'm so so sorry."