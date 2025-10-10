Corrupt Taliban officials are writing fake death threat letters for less than £40 a time to dupe the Home Office over asylum applications, an investigation has claimed.

Officials in Afghanistan are producing the threatening letters which are then used as evidence in asylum applications.

The letters contain wording like: “This is to inform you that the Islamic Emirate is aware of your activities with the government of England. We will deliver justice upon you soon.”

An undercover reporter for the Telegraph paid £40 to Taliban officials who produced three fake letters on headed paper that included warnings about cooperation with the “evil government of England.”

The phrase ‘deliver justice’ is known shorthand for a threat to life.

One letter says: “The mujahideen monitor all your activity on social media and will deliver justice when they see you. God will be pleased and you will be freed from this shameful life.”

The forged letters raise serious questions about the integrity of the asylum process.

The paper spoke to asylum seekers living in hotels to confirm the ready availability of such letters.

One said: “These things happen and it’s a reality. Some people even write these letters themselves in Pashto, and since there is no way of verification, the Home Office accepts them.”

A Taliban official in Kabul said: “Some mujahideen do this kind of work, but it is not legal and they face consequences if caught.”

However they added that the Taliban has stopped the practice of sending threatening letters.

“Now we are the government: if we are sure someone has committed an illegal act, we can simply go to their home and arrest them.”

The Home Office said no asylum claim is approved solely on the basis of such a letter.

A spokesman said: “No asylum case is assessed solely on the basis of one letter. Every asylum claim is assessed on its individual merits, and decision-makers receive thorough training to ensure all cases are properly decided.

“A strong system of safeguards and quality checks supports this process, helping to ensure all claims are properly reviewed and decisions are reliable.

“We take any abuse of the immigration system extremely seriously. Where there is evidence of wrongdoing, we will take firm action to challenge it and protect the integrity of our borders.”