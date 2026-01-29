Apple TV has signed a deal with US author Brandon Sanderson to adapt his hit “Mistborn” and “Stormlight Archive” books into film and television.

The Mistborn trilogy will be adapted into a series of films, while his gargantuan Stormlight Archive novels will be a TV show, Mr Branderson confirmed in a Reddit post.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the agreement will give Mr Sanderson greater control over the adaptations than even J.K Rowling received when moving the Harry Potter franchise over to the screen.

The author, known for sprawling, epic fantasy set in an interconnected universe, agreed the “unprecedented” deal after meeting with a slew of Hollywood executives.

Hey, all! News has broken. Rather than post on all the threads, I figured I would do a new post here with some info and thoughts: https://t.co/SgW2PQRDZb

Confirming the deal, Mr Sanderson wrote: “In May I flew to Hollywood to start looking for a new partner on the Cosmere.

“This is something I've done before, but this time it was different…

“That means this was my first time being in Hollywood with my Cosmere rights since...oh, 2016?

“This time, I got to meet the real decision makers. Not just producers or low level executives.

“And this led to some really tough choices. I got the red carpet treatment, and liked everyone I met.

The decision to pick Apple was due to two factors. First, the level of approvals and control. Apple wants to be a true partner with me, and they feel like they really get what I want to do. Second, their track record.

“Apple does fewer things, but with higher quality, than some other studios. I find virtually every thing of theirs I watch is excellent and creator driven.

“I will be writing the Mistborn screenplay myself over the next 5 months, as my full-time work.

“The goal is for a theatrical Mistborn, then Stormlight show after. Focus on doing it carefully and right.

“I promise not to get too distracted to do books. However, if I want this done right, I need to give some real attention and heart to it now.”