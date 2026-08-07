When I read the headlines warning that Britain's Christmas vegetables could be in short supply after this summer's drought, I wasn't surprised.

The recent reports about poor harvests of potatoes, carrots, sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower simply confirm what I've already been seeing on the ground. Coming on top of a cost of living crisis that still hasn't gone away for many families, it's another worry people could do without.

As someone who works closely with families through the community pantry I run in Stockbridge Village in Knowsley, I've watched the quality of fresh produce decline over recent weeks. Potatoes are smaller, carrots are poorer, tomatoes are harder to get hold of and much of the fruit is ripening earlier than normal. For many people, this isn't tomorrow's problem – it's already happening.

The biggest concern isn't just whether we'll have enough vegetables for Christmas dinner. It's what happens when lower British harvests mean importing more produce from overseas. Those costs don't disappear. They end up on supermarket shelves, and ultimately, they're paid by families who are already making impossible choices between heating, housing and food.

We've become used to supermarkets selling Christmas vegetables for pennies, but I think this year will be different. If prices don't rise outright, shoppers may see the now familiar trick of paying the same price for smaller packs. Either way, households will get less for their money at a time when every pound matters.

For many families, Christmas dinner is about more than food. It's about bringing everyone together around one table and sharing something special. When the cost of putting that meal together rises, it creates real anxiety, especially for people who have spent months trying to stretch every pound. While inflation may have eased, that doesn't mean food has become affordable again. Many everyday essentials remain far more expensive than they were just a few years ago.

Community organisations will feel the pressure too. We rely on affordable, good-quality fresh produce, but when wholesale prices increase, it's harder to provide healthy food to the people who need it most. Many food banks and community pantries are still seeing high levels of need, proving that the cost of living crisis continues to affect thousands of households.

There is one positive we shouldn't overlook. This is a chance to support British farmers, shop locally where we can and make better use of seasonal produce. It's also an opportunity to waste less. I've seen perfectly good vegetables left behind simply because people aren't sure how to cook them. A green tomato will ripen on a windowsill. An oversized courgette can become a delicious soup or casserole. Sometimes a little knowledge goes a long way.

The weather may have dealt farmers a difficult hand this year, but the people who will feel it most are ordinary households. If we're serious about food security, affordability and supporting British agriculture, we need to recognise that this isn't just a story about the weather. It's another chapter in the continuing cost of living crisis, and a reminder that no family should have to worry about whether they can afford a traditional Christmas dinner.

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Steph Tomlinson is a community activist, running a food support space in Stockbridge Village, Knowsley, Merseyside.

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