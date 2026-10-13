With the crisis driven primarily by rising energy costs, the think tank found families had responded by heating their homes less, with 1.7 million more households saying they were unable to keep warm enough

The crisis has been driven primarily by rising energy costs. Picture: horst friedrichs/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Five years of a near-constant cost-of-living crisis have left households almost £3,000 worse off than they would have been, a think tank has said.

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A study by the Resolution Foundation found the UK had suffered the equivalent of 13 years of “normal” inflation in just five, thanks to the fallout from the pandemic and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Had inflation been at normal levels over this period, the think tank said, the average household would be £2,900 better off than they currently are. James Smith, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “While the hit to incomes from rising prices has been felt right across the board, the hardship has not been equally shared. “It is poorer families who have cut back hardest on heating and are falling behind fastest on essential bills, and the conflict in the Middle East is set to keep energy prices high.” Read More: Brits braced for sharp rise in inflation as Iran war spikes food and energy costs even higher than expected Read More: Retail sales sluggish as consumers exercise spending caution ahead of Budget

The Resolution Foundation study comes as Chancellor John Healey prepares his first Budget. Picture: PA Images/Alamy