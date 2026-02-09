Originally from the UK but having lived on the Costa del Sol for over 25 years, I’ve seen its evolution firsthand.

While foreign residents have enriched this region, the conversation is shifting. A decade ago, locals took pride in the global prestige of Marbella and Malaga; today, that pride is often eclipsed by the frustration of parents whose children can no longer afford to live in their own hometowns.

The Costa del Sol is a case study in the complexities of tourism-driven wealth. Since the 1960s, the economic engine has followed a consistent pattern: visitors become holidaymakers, holidaymakers become second-home owners, and those owners eventually become full-time residents. While this has brought immense prosperity, it is now creating significant social friction.

Across Spain, from Barcelona to the Canary Islands, opposition to "over-tourism" is rising. Residents are grappling with soaring housing costs, overcrowded infrastructure, and strained public services. Talk in cafés and town halls is often about short-term rentals, local affordability, and quality of life.

I recently discussed this issue with a lifelong resident of Estepona. They felt mixed: thankful for the jobs that tourism created, but worried their children could never afford to live nearby. These personal stories make the statistics real.

The region now stands at a crossroads. To avoid the volatile anti-tourism sentiment seen in other parts of Europe, the Costa del Sol must manage international demand through pragmatic policy.

One path could be a sharp tightening of rules on holiday rentals and foreign acquisitions. While this would relieve community pressure, it risks damaging investor confidence and slowing the real estate market.

A middle-ground strategy would likely involve stricter enforcement of existing VFT licenses and the introduction of "tourism zones" to shield residential neighbourhoods. Crucially, a portion of tourism revenue must be transparently reinvested into public infrastructure and affordable housing initiatives.

For the Costa del Sol, a middle ground approach is likely the most stable. It preserves tourism while meeting local needs.

Open talk is needed between residents, businesses, builders, and officials. Without it, polarisation could worsen. Locals might blame foreigners.

Investors might fear random rules. Several cities have tried involving residents in planning and rental policies. Expanding this could help build agreement on sustainable solutions.

How things are seen is also vital. If locals feel left out, anger will grow regardless of the facts. If residents see clear benefits from tourism, like better services or affordable housing, support increases.

Managing this requires visibly re-investing tourism money back into communities. Without this, distrust will grow.

The future will hinge on balance. Too much regulation risks harming its core industries. Too little risks fuelling anger and instability. The most likely path lies in pragmatic compromise. This involves stricter enforcement, affordable housing initiatives, and targeted zoning.

If successful, the area can preserve its reputation as both a world-class destination and a good home for its residents.