This is the shocking moment a group of alleged drug smugglers unload a stash from a boat in front of hundreds of tourists on a Costa del Sol beach.

The gang hauled their cargo from a boat at Playa Ancha while sunbathers looked on and filmed in shock.

A group of men haul a series of large packages into the back of a 4x4 that was parked waiting on the beach.

Many of the men had covered their faces with T-shirts as they loaded up the car with the packages.

Once the bags were unloaded, some of the men jumped off the boat and joined the others in the SUV, which sped off.

According to a local newspaper the boat had arrived from Morocco and the vehicle had been stolen in Gibraltar.

