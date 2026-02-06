British dad-of-two dies after falling from sixth-floor balcony 'as wife and children slept' in Costa del Sol hotel
His wife also believes he fell to his death accidentally
A dad-of-two, aged 37, has died after falling from a sixth-floor hotel balcony.
Listen to this article
The man was staying at the hotel in the Costa del Sol resort of Torremolinos with his partner and two children, both believed to be under the age of ten.
His wife told Spanish police he was sat on the balcony alone after they enjoyed a few drinks together before she went to bed.
His wife and two young children were allegedly sleeping inside their room in their hotel, which has not been named, when he fell in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Read More: Pictured: Tourist, 19, found dead on Australian beach surrounded by dingoes - as dad shares heartbreaking tribute
Read More: Devastated husband ‘drank himself to death’ after wife, 70, drowned on scuba diving holiday in the Maldives
Emergency services rushed to the scene, after receiving multiple 999 calls.
Paramedics were unable to save the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His wife also believes he fell to his death accidentally.
Spain’s National Police have launched an investigation into the fatal fall.
Spanish National Police have been contacted by LBC for comment.