When visiting a doctor or clinician, patients need to feel they are being properly heard.

They want to know their concerns have been understood, their symptoms taken seriously and their questions given the attention they deserve.

That matters in the appointments no one forgets: an oncologist explaining complex treatment plans, a nervous first-time mother looking for reassurance that her baby is healthy, or a frightened patient in A&E trying to describe pain they don’t understand. In those moments, every detail counts - but so does the feeling that someone is listening properly, not just ticking boxes.

This is where the conversation about AI in healthcare needs a bit more honesty.

AI will not add more doctors or nurses. It will not create more beds, fix workforce shortages or magic away the pressure faced by healthcare professionals. It should not be sold as a cure for a capacity crisis, because it isn’t one.

The problem is that across the healthcare sector, administration has become one of the quietest drains on clinical care. For every hour of patient time, resident doctors are spending four times the amount on admin.

But in healthcare, the notes form a crucial part of the treatment pathway, the handover to different departments and also as a legal record.

That is where AI could be genuinely useful. Not by replacing doctors, but by taking some of the documentation burden off their shoulders.

Tools that capture consultations and generate accurate summaries could help clinicians stay present during difficult conversations, rather than splitting their attention between the person in front of them and the notes they will need to write up later.

The point is not to automate care. It is to protect the time and attention doctors need to listen properly.

With doctors buried in admin and rushed off their feet, it is hardly surprising that some patients are looking elsewhere. King’s College London research found that one in seven people has used AI chatbots for health advice instead of contacting a GP or NHS service. That should worry us because answering serious medical questions is not the purpose of a general-purpose chatbot.

The better use of AI is inside the consultation, supporting the trained professional rather than replacing them. It could also help patients, especially after overwhelming appointments, by giving them a clearer record of what was discussed and what happens next.

The healthcare system does not need another shiny tech promise slapped over a workforce crisis. It needs staff, capacity and proper investment.

But if AI can help doctors stay more present in the moments that matter, it deserves a serious look. Used badly, it is just another sticking plaster. Used responsibly, with privacy, consent and clinical judgement at the centre, it could help protect the part of medicine patients remember most: whether someone really listened.

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Nathan Xu is the co-founder and CEO of Plaud, the world’s leading AI note-taking brand. Driven by a mission to amplify human intelligence

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