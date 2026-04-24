Could Donald Trump deport Harry and Meghan?
Donald Trump reignites feud with Prince Harry, saying that he, as US president, speaks for the UK more than the Duke of Sussex does
Donald Trump has reignited his feud with Prince Harry this week, hitting back to the Duke of Sussex's call for the US to honour its Ukrainian commitments.
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The American president has previous form for jibing the King's second son, and his wife Meghan Markle, after the pair stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relinquished their HRH titles to start a new life in California.
Mr Trump's latest criticism of the pair follows Harry's surprise visit to Ukraine this week.
In a speech at the Kyiv Security Forum, the prince said: "This is a moment for American leadership – a moment for America to show that it can honour its international treaty obligations - not out of charity, but out of its enduring role in global security and strategic stability.”
Mr Trump's hit back and criticised the prince, just days before Harry's father King Charles is set to make a rare visit to America.
“I know one thing, Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK, that’s for sure. I think I am speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry," the president said when asked by reporters in the US.
Mr Trump added: “How’s he doing? How’s his wife? Please give her my regards.”
The president carrying on the grudge follows a back and forth with Prince Harry, who had joked to talk show host Stephen Colbert in December that Mr Trump was an unaccountable leader.
“You Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you’re clearly obsessed with royalty."
When Colbert pushed back on this, the Duke quipped: “Really? I hear you elected a king.”
The feud appears to date back to 2020 when Mr Trump, in his first term, criticised Markle at the point of the pair leaving The Firm to live in California.
“I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably has heard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He’s going to need it,” he said.
Could Donald Trump deport Harry and Meghan?
While Donald Trump has been vocal in his dislike of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it appears unlikely he would start proceedings to deport the pair for the difficulty of the process and the diplomatic tensions it would create.
The Duke of Sussex lives in Montecito, California, with Meghan, who is American, and their children Archie and Lilibet - who was born in the US. The prince legally entered the country, but questions have been raised about his immigration status, with Harry having admitted his drug use in his book Spare.
In his memoir, Harry said cocaine "didn't do anything for me", adding: "Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me."
The Heritage Foundation alleged he may have concealed past illegal drug use that should have disqualified him from obtaining a US visa.
A judge was being asked to consider whether to vacate a previous ruling that Harry's US visa application should remain private.
The Heritage Foundation brought the lawsuit against the Department for Homeland Security (DHS) after a Freedom of Information Act request was rejected, as the think tank claimed it was of "immense public interest".
US judge Carl Nichols ruled in September 2024 that the public did not have a strong interest in disclosure of Harry's immigration records.
Mr Trump appeared in February to have ruled out deportation, telling The New York Post: "I'll leave him alone."
He added: "He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."
Meghan has previously been a vocal critic of former reality star Mr Trump and called him "divisive" and a "misogynist".