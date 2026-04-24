Donald Trump has reignited his feud with Prince Harry this week, hitting back to the Duke of Sussex's call for the US to honour its Ukrainian commitments.

The American president has previous form for jibing the King's second son, and his wife Meghan Markle, after the pair stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relinquished their HRH titles to start a new life in California.

Mr Trump's latest criticism of the pair follows Harry's surprise visit to Ukraine this week.

In a speech at the Kyiv Security Forum, the prince said: "This is a moment for American leadership – a moment for America to show that it can honour its international treaty obligations - not out of charity, but out of its enduring role in global security and strategic stability.”

Mr Trump's hit back and criticised the prince, just days before Harry's father King Charles is set to make a rare visit to America.

“I know one thing, Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK, that’s for sure. I think I am speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry," the president said when asked by reporters in the US.

Mr Trump added: “How’s he doing? How’s his wife? Please give her my regards.”

The president carrying on the grudge follows a back and forth with Prince Harry, who had joked to talk show host Stephen Colbert in December that Mr Trump was an unaccountable leader.

“You Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you’re clearly obsessed with royalty."

When Colbert pushed back on this, the Duke quipped: “Really? I hear you elected a king.”

The feud appears to date back to 2020 when Mr Trump, in his first term, criticised Markle at the point of the pair leaving The Firm to live in California.

“I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably has heard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He’s going to need it,” he said.