US president puts forward Fifa boss for top role, despite his lack of non-football governance

Gianni Infantino has been suggested as a great candidate for the job by Trump. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Donald Trump has put forward a new kind of candidate to be the next Secretary-General of the United Nations in the Fifa boss, Gianni Infantino.

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Infantino ushers Donald Trump off the stage as Spain celebrated their World Cup win. Picture: Alamy