Unprecedented punishment would need to be agreed by 15 Premier League teams

By William Mata

Manchester City would be a team without anywhere to play if they were expelled from the Premier League and not given entry into the EFL, under one hypothetical punishment.

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Things could get even worse. Picture: Alamy

What does it mean to get expelled from the Premier League? Being kicked out, or expelled, from the Premier League would mean that the affected club would no longer be allowed to compete in the competition. It would not be certain where they would play next. The football league members would then need to vote on whether City should be allowed back into the Championship, or be required to start in League 2, or even at the very bottom of the football pyramid. The word 'expulsion' is confusing, however, as they would not be out permanently and would be readmitted if they were to win promotion back to the top tier, hypothetically. How could Manchester City be expelled? For this to happen, 15 of the 19 other Premier League clubs would need to vote in favour of this punishment. This has not happened in the Premier League before, but in Scotland in 2012 the country's top flight voted almost unanimously for Rangers to not be allowed back into the SPL under their new identity following liquidation.

Manchester City are a very different team to when Stuart Pearce lined up for them, the last time they played in the second tier in 2002. Picture: Alamy