Keir Starmer's decision to sack Ian Murray as his Secretary of State for Scotland has left Labour reeling - and raised further questions about its chances at next year's Holyrood elections.

Journalists had been expecting to hear from Murray this coming Monday unveiling some big defence news - now he's on the backbenches.

"Hugely disappointing" is how he described it in a post on X but in Scottish Labour circles there's a feeling of bewilderment, of the rug having been pulled from under their feet at a time when the party is gearing up to fight one of the most vital Holyrood elections it's ever faced.

Labour MPs and MSPs I have spoken to are confused by Starmer's actions. Yes, Angela Rayner's resignation was an obvious reshuffle trigger, but why it reached into the heart of Dover House - and to land there first - they cannot fathom.

Murray was a loyalist. There had been rumours that Starmer wasn't particularly impressed by him, and admittedly the general election campaign in Scotland saw a bromance between the PM and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, but there was nothing to suggest Murray was out in the cold.

After all prior to last year's Labour victory he had been flying the red flag almost consistently solo in Scotland for years.

That SNP wipeout of Labour in 2015 when it returned 56 of Scotland’s 59 MPs - well Ian Murray was the last man standing for Labour then. The same thing happened again in 2019. His seat of Edinburgh South, which he's represented since 2010, was the safest in Scotland for Labour.

It wasn't until Michael Shanks won the Rutherglen by-election that Labour could say it had doubled its representation.

And then it had a tremendous victory in Scotland last year - catapulting Murray from shadow Scottish Secretary to doing the job himself.

There were some in Labour who say he wasn't as sure-footed as he could have been at the start, but that in the last six months or so he has been delivering (non-Labour supporters would no doubt take exception to that).

In a statement on X he points to what he believes he achieved while Scottish Secretary - increased defence spending, the supercomputer at Edinburgh University, establishing GB Energy, the largest budget settlement to the Scottish Government in the history of devolution. But it's clear from his words that he had future plans - and they did not include the backbenches.

Now thoughts are on who will replace him of course - and it will be vital for Labour to get the right man or woman with a Holyrood election just eight months away, and the party trailing the SNP by 20 points in the latest poll, and with Reform on its tail.

In Labour circles no-one is putting that decline in support since the General Election down to Murray - or indeed to Anas Sarwar. They point the finger directly at Starmer and his Chancellor and decisions made on winter fuel payments and other benefit cuts. Perhaps that's where Murray went wrong, he did not act as a shield in the way the PM expected.

So there’s speculation that Kirsty Mcneill his junior minister could be promoted, Michael Shanks is also in the mix, but the smart money is on Douglas Alexander. Unlikely to ever be photographed in a Union Jack suit like Murray perhaps, but not without his own controversies, especially around expenses.

However he is vastly experienced in government, and he's also the co-convener of Scottish Labour's electoral campaign for next year with Jackie Baillie. Murray's going could force a shake up of that partnership and even if of its plans for clawing back support from the SNP.

Right now it feels chaotic and confused at the heart of Labour - never a good look for a party hoping to win an election. And the internal ramifications of Rayner standing down as deputy leader of the UK party will also have to be got through - it's unlikely the party will be unscathed.

And with Murray going too, it's fair to say that Scottish Labour is in a state of shock.