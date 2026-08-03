Rupert Lowe accuses Farage of 'outright lying' but renews olive branch
After slamming Nigel Farage, Rupert Lowe has now offered an olive branch to his old party boss
Rupert Lowe has accused Nigel Farage of "outright lying about private conversations," but has maintained that Reform and Restore could work together.
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Businessman and former Southampton FC owner Mr Lowe is the only MP for his far-right party, which he founded after leaving Reform in 2025.
He has since rivalled Mr Farage's party, calling out his old ally for resigning as Clacton MP to stand once more - and joined all other mainstream candidates in not entering a candidate for the Essex seat.
But said on Sunday, in a video which was shared on Twitter, that he was prepared to put "personal differences" to one side and form an alliance of the right.
Mr Lowe said: "I truly believe there could be sufficient common ground for our two movements to cooperate collectively, destroy the looming leftwing alliance that will finish off what hope remains for this country.
“In my view, failing to even try because of our own personal difficulties is simply not an option. Now is the time to put our differences aside and cooperate for the good of the country that we all love.”
The Greater Manchester result showed what Restore Britain can deliver.— Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) August 2, 2026
The next step is how we maximise the chances of delivering the change Britain needs - it means putting personal differences aside.
That is why today I am making a public offer to Nigel Farage and Reform UK. pic.twitter.com/vwQJYRkEFp
I do not want to make private conversations public, but Farage has just done so at a national press conference.— Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) August 3, 2026
He just stated he said to me yesterday ‘Shall we have a call?’.
Sadly, that is just a lie.
Yesterday at 10.30 Nigel messaged me, saying the following three words.… pic.twitter.com/vuqLUIDIEK
But on Monday afternoon, Mr Lowe claimed that Reform had "rubbished" his offer of a pact.
He shared a screenshot of a message that he said was from Mr Farage, which read "Will call later," although he added that nothing then followed.
Mr Lowe tweeted: “I do not want to make private conversations public, but Farage has just done so at a national press conference. He just stated he said to me yesterday, ‘Shall we have a call?’.
“Sadly, that is just a lie. Yesterday at 10.30 Nigel messaged me, saying the following three words. ‘Will call later’. The evidence is below. I have received no call. Senior Reform figures then went public to rubbish my offer.”
“The offer remains open to Nigel and Reform. Although outright lying about our private conversations does not help that,” Mr Lowe added.
“For Restore Britain, it will always be country before party - ahead of any personal differences or past disagreements we have.”
Reform has not commented on the accusation of lying.
Earlier on Monday, Mr Farage told the media: “I said I’m open-minded to a conversation. A conversation is different to a negotiation.
“I opened the door to that conversation yesterday, late morning, and at the moment I haven’t yet had a reply. We will find out whether he genuinely wants to have talks. If he does, then we’ll start to negotiate.”