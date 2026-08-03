Rupert Lowe has accused Nigel Farage of "outright lying about private conversations," but has maintained that Reform and Restore could work together.

Businessman and former Southampton FC owner Mr Lowe is the only MP for his far-right party, which he founded after leaving Reform in 2025.

He has since rivalled Mr Farage's party, calling out his old ally for resigning as Clacton MP to stand once more - and joined all other mainstream candidates in not entering a candidate for the Essex seat.

But said on Sunday, in a video which was shared on Twitter, that he was prepared to put "personal differences" to one side and form an alliance of the right.

Mr Lowe said: "I truly believe there could be sufficient common ground for our two movements to cooperate collectively, destroy the looming leftwing alliance that will finish off what hope remains for this country.

“In my view, failing to even try because of our own personal difficulties is simply not an option. Now is the time to put our differences aside and cooperate for the good of the country that we all love.”