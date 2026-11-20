Andy Burnham has confirmed a deal between the UK and the European Union, proclaiming it a "good day" for both sides.

The Prime Minister announced a massive package on Friday, which will cover food and agricultural exports as well as emissions trading.

It comes after Mr Burnham did not rule out adding a new in-out referendum on the European Union to the next Labour manifesto, saying in his conference speech that Brexit has “done more harm than good”.

He has also pledged a major review of the UK’s relationship with the EU and said he would "consider his options," although he has conceded that another referendum would not be the right thing to do "right now".

The PM has made no secret of his regret over the UK leaving the European Union after the 2016 referendum and has said that Russia attempted to meddle with the 2016 poll.

During a lengthy speech in the Commons at the point of his taking office, Mr Burn ham said about the UK's economic decline: “Political power was centralised, economic power privatised, the country de-industrialised.

"Austerity followed, hollowing out councils and depriving them of the agency to act to reverse any of this.

“And then Brexit compounded the damage, ushering in a decade of low growth and stalled regeneration. Change begins with honesty.

"Unless we are blunt about what went wrong, we won’t turn things around."

But could the United Kingdom ever rejoin the EU?

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