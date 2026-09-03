Could the UK ever rejoin the EU? Andy Burnham says Brexit among economic problems
Prime Minister has no plans to enter back into European Union, despite a speech about the post-2016 decline
Andy Burnham welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to Downing Street this week as he strengthens ties within Europe, days after stating Brexit was partially responsible for Britain's economic decline.
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The two leaders discussed how to crack down on the small boats crisis in their meeting on Thursday.
Mr Burnham said it was “so fitting that it is our nearest neighbour and close friend Emmanuel”, his first international guest at Downing Street since coming to power.
The new PM has made no secret of his regret about the UK leaving the European Union after a referendum in 2016.
During a lengthy speech in the Commons, Mr Burnham said about the UK's economic decline: “Political power was centralised, economic power privatised, the country de-industrialised.
"Austerity followed, hollowing out councils and depriving them of the agency to act to reverse any of this.
“And then Brexit compounded the damage, ushering in a decade of low growth and stalled regeneration. Change begins with honesty.
"Unless we are blunt about what went wrong, we won’t turn things around."
But could the United Kingdom ever rejoin the EU?
Read also: Brit living in Sweden since childhood deported as 2,500 Britons kicked out since Brexit
How could the UK rejoin the EU?
Strictly hypothetically, yes, the United Kingdom could possibly rejoin the European Union under Article 49, but it would require all member states to approve a formal application.
Britain had privileges as a member when it was in the union, such as its opt-out of the Euro and the Schengen Area, but it would not immediately, if ever, get these back upon rejoining.
The UK would also not have an application fast-tracked, and it would be forced to wait like any prospective member for approval, a politically humiliating process.
There is no necessity, however, for a referendum to enable the country to rejoin.
Will Andy Burnham hold a second referendum?
No, the government will take no steps towards rejoining the European Union and has quashed the idea in response to a petition launched earlier this year.
After the petition gathered more than 10,000 signatures, the government responded: "The UK will not be rejoining the EU, but this Government has reset its relationship with the EU with a new strategic partnership: A deal that is good for UK bills, borders, jobs and growth."