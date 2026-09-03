Andy Burnham welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to Downing Street this week as he strengthens ties within Europe, days after stating Brexit was partially responsible for Britain's economic decline.

The two leaders discussed how to crack down on the small boats crisis in their meeting on Thursday.

Mr Burnham said it was “so fitting that it is our nearest neighbour and close friend Emmanuel”, his first international guest at Downing Street since coming to power.

The new PM has made no secret of his regret about the UK leaving the European Union after a referendum in 2016.

During a lengthy speech in the Commons, Mr Burnham said about the UK's economic decline: “Political power was centralised, economic power privatised, the country de-industrialised.

"Austerity followed, hollowing out councils and depriving them of the agency to act to reverse any of this.

“And then Brexit compounded the damage, ushering in a decade of low growth and stalled regeneration. Change begins with honesty.

"Unless we are blunt about what went wrong, we won’t turn things around."

But could the United Kingdom ever rejoin the EU?

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