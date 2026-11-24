The UK Government has issued advice for all households to create an emergency stash of at least 3 days’ worth of food and other supplies.

Exactly what kind of emergency we’re readying ourselves for is anyone’s guess, but it’s sensible to prepare for anything that may affect supply chains. One issue many Brits understandably raised in response to this advice was the cost of living. Rising food costs have already made it harder for families to manage their usual food shop, so investing in an additional cache of ‘untouchable’ food is a stretch.

Happily, you can build a vegan prep kit with cheap and cheerful emergency staples that are easy to find on supermarket shelves everywhere. Remember, you’re not necessarily bracing for armageddon – the key is to cover your nutritional needs in case you can’t shop for a few days.

Animal-free foods are not only affordable, they’re also healthy. In an emergency, you’ll want to be fighting fit, and numerous studies have found animal-free diets best for digestive and heart health, cancer risk reduction, and even protection against dementia. They’re also far better for animals, who, despite being feeling individuals, suffer immensely when they’re farmed in filth and slaughtered for food. If one of your doomsday fears is having zombies separate you from friends and family so they can violently kill you and eat your flesh, you already understand veganism.

There’s also the bigger picture: animal agriculture is one of the leading causes of climate catastrophe and a key driver of viruses with pandemic potential, like avian and swine flu, both of which experts warn are highly likely to trigger the next lockdown. By prepping vegan, you’re looking after yourself and animals, while helping to crisis-proof the planet.

So, how do you do this? First, cover your protein needs with beans, pulses, and nuts. Think chickpeas, beans, and lentils, alongside grains like quinoa and amaranth, which are both complete proteins and perfect for bulking up meals. You can add tinned or vacuum-sealed vegan meats, such as Unmeat or Fable, but as the NHS notes, a well-planned, balanced diet based on plants alone can provide all the nutrients your body needs.

Next, protect your immune system with vitamins and fibre from fruit and vegetables. Supermarkets stock a rainbow of canned vegetables with long best-by dates, from mushrooms, peas, potatoes and carrots to beets, apples, and mandarins.

Now, complex carbs. Raw and pre-cooked rice will suffice, but you can add variety and vitamins by including oats, barley, millet, and buckwheat.

For a quick energy boost, include peanut butter and vegan chocolate. Not only does dark chocolate have more antioxidants, magnesium, potassium, and zinc (essential in high-stress circumstances!) than milk chocolate, it’s also more shelf-stable and ensures calves aren’t torn from their mothers and killed for veal, as happens in the dairy industry.

Finally, throw some torches, batteries, candles, a radio, warm clothes (wool-free, of course), water, first aid, and supplies for companion animals into a waterproof box, and you’re good to go.

Prepping needn’t be complicated, but it’s wise to keep it kind. By buying a few days’ worth of affordable, nutritious animal-free foods, you can ensure your family is well fed without harming anyone or blowing your budget. Better yet, you needn’t wait until ‘doomsday’ to eat well, save money, and help animals; you can do it every day by going vegan now.

____________________

Elisa Allen is Vice President at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk