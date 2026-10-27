'Collecting rubbish has become a full-time job': Council sparks backlash after giving twelve bins to thousands of residents
Residents say there is “nowhere near enough room” to store the vast collection of bins and bags and claim "rubbish is often all over the place".
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A council has sparked a backlash after asking residents to separate their rubbish into up to 12 separate bins.
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Denbighshire County Council in Wales has been slammed for what residents say is a “ridiculous” bin collection process involving thousands of households.
Most Denbighshire residents had already been given up to 11 separate containers to sort their waste.
But at least 4,500 households have now been offered a 12th bin requiring yet another container for plastic packaging as part of a three-month trial.
One resident, Linda Muraca, complained that “putting your bins out has become a full-time job”.
She said that there is “nowhere near enough room” to store the vast collection of bins and bags.
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“You should see the state of our roads once the refuse collectors have been. Rubbish is often all over the place,” she told The Times.
Another, who asked to remain anonymous, blasted the process as “ridiculous”.
“We used to have two bins collected bi-weekly, now our main bins are collected weekly and in Rhyl there has been a massive increase in rodent activity,” he told The Independent.
“It’s just an absolute joke,” he said, adding: “I don’t want anymore bins.”
The council’s website states that residents must consult a 20-page guide to determine where they dispose of their waste.
Denbighshire uses a mixture of containers, optional bins and a Troliboc section, which is intended for glass bottles and jars. Residents are also given a white sack for textiles.
Denbighshire County Council told The Times: “A number of the recycling collections, such as textiles, absorbent hygiene products and garden waste are opt in services [and] therefore are not typically included within the number of receptacles required for each household.
“The soft plastics trial is currently live within the county which features a small number of households, and will run until early December.
“This is in preparation for forthcoming Welsh government changes to recycling requirements, which includes all local authorities in Wales.”
LBC has approached Denbighshire County Council for comment.