Residents say there is “nowhere near enough room” to store the vast collection of bins and bags and claim "rubbish is often all over the place".

Town view from Llangollen Bridge Llangollen Denbighshire Wales UK. Picture: CW Images/Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A council has sparked a backlash after asking residents to separate their rubbish into up to 12 separate bins.

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Denbighshire County Council in Wales has been slammed for what residents say is a “ridiculous” bin collection process involving thousands of households. Most Denbighshire residents had already been given up to 11 separate containers to sort their waste. But at least 4,500 households have now been offered a 12th bin requiring yet another container for plastic packaging as part of a three-month trial. One resident, Linda Muraca, complained that “putting your bins out has become a full-time job”. She said that there is “nowhere near enough room” to store the vast collection of bins and bags. Read more: Former councillor 'advertised wife online before she was drugged and sexually assaulted by multiple men', court hears Read more: I didn't want to declare a bin war...but my local council are complete rubbish

Denbighshire Council is trialling a 12th bin for plastic waste. Picture: Denbighshire Council