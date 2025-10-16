The Chancellor has been warned by the Local Government Association that bailing out councils is becoming normalised

Emergency bailouts of councils are becoming normalised due to a broken funding model, Rachel Reeves has been warned. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Emergency bailouts of councils are becoming normalised due to a broken funding model, Rachel Reeves has been warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ahead of a crunch Budget with expected tax rises and spending cuts, the Local Government Association (LGA) stressed that councils are "at the heart of every national priority" but cannot help deliver growth without sustainable finances. The LGA's letter to the Chancellor highlights that 29 councils, including nearly one in six of all authorities with responsibility for social care, required the Government to approve exceptional financial support agreements this year. This was an increase on the 18 councils which required support through the relaxation of financial frameworks last year - a rise the LGA said is "a clear warning sign of systemic failure". The support process enables struggling councils to borrow, sell assets or increase council tax above national limits to keep essential services running. Read More: Eight Reform UK councils 'set to hike tax' despite party promising to fight for lower rates Read More: Rachel Reeves says wealth tax hike 'part of the story' in autumn budget as she seeks to plug £50bn black hole

The LGA's letter to the Chancellor highlights that 29 councils, including nearly one in six of all authorities with responsibility for social care, required the Government to approve exceptional financial support agreements this year. Picture: Alamy

Overall, 42 councils have accessed more than £5 billion through exceptional support since its introduction in 2020/21, with many using it for multiple years. The letter said: "Arguably this arrangement is no longer exceptional. Instead, the use of borrowing or the application of capital receipts have become normalised as a means for funding councils' day-to-day spend on vital services such as children's social care. "This is clearly not a sustainable financial model." The LGA said the current financial support arrangements should be reviewed to ascertain whether they are achieving the objective of supporting councils in returning to financial sustainability. LGA chairwoman Louise Gittins said: "Council costs and demand for services are soaring - especially in children's and adult social care, homelessness, and Send home-to-school transport - leaving significant potential overspends this year. "The consequences are visible everywhere. Fewer neighbourhood services, reduced investment in prevention, and growing pressure on those who rely most on local support. "When a system relies on emergency bailouts to function, it is fundamentally broken. "The country's success depends on places like Barnsley, Buckinghamshire, Cambridge, and Cumberland being able to thrive. Councils have the legitimacy, local knowledge and ambition to make that happen. But they need a fair financial foundation to stand on. "If the Government is serious about growth, public service reform and opportunity for all, it must start with councils - because when councils succeed, the country succeeds."