A Newark and Sherwood District Council meeting in Nottinghamshire had to be stopped early and was labelled a ‘complete fiasco’ by the chair

By George Icke and Olly Hilton

A Newark and Sherwood District Council meeting in Nottinghamshire had to be stopped early and was labelled a ‘complete fiasco’ by the chair, who told councillors to pack their bags and go home.

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In footage shared with LBC, Councillor Simon Forde appears to tell another councillor to “p**s off” and then accuses the councillor of “f****ing stirring it” a short time before the meeting, which would go on to become chaotic and ultimately be abandoned, began. The Chair of Newark and District Council, Councillor David Moore, had to bring the meeting to a close as shouting erupted in the chamber. She told the meeting: "After advice from our monitoring officer, this obviously has turned into a complete fiasco, not helped by everybody bringing up personal details irrelevant to the matter in hand.” He added: "I don’t see how we can recover from all this unpleasantness. "I would ask you all to remember that you are professional councillors and take out this personal slagging off that you’re so good at because it’s irrelevant. “So we’re going to adjourn, so thank you for your attendance, good night, sweet dreams." Read more: Family-run holiday park targeted by 'hundreds of abusive calls' over false claims they 'took government money to house migrants' Read more: Threats to politicians are a threat to our democracy, says Foreign Secretary after ‘horrific’ Ann Widdecombe murder

The Rt Hon Robert Jenrick is the Reform UK MP for Newark. Picture: Alamy

A majority then passed an amendment to adjourn proceedings, and the meeting was halted. Independent Councillor Johnno Lee, who represents Balderton North & Coddington on Newark and Sherwood District Council, told LBC: “During the meeting, Cllr Hall repeatedly alleged that I had threatened to kill her. "This has already been independently investigated by Newark and Sherwood District Council. "The complaint was not upheld, and I was found not to have breached the Code of Conduct.” He went on to say that Simon Forde, another councillor, got involved and “became extremely aggressive towards a female Conservative councillor. His manner and actions caused me to believe there was a genuine risk that the confrontation could become physical.”

Aerial view of Castle House, Newark and Sherwood District Council, Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, UK. Picture: Alamy