Council confiscates more than 2,500 rental e-bikes in crackdown on bad parking
Lime accounts for the majority of e-bikes seized with 1,624, followed by Forest with 787
More than 2,500 abandoned or badly parked rental e-bikes have been confiscated by a London borough.
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Kensington and Chelsea Council, which launched the crackdown at the start of last year, said it has charged operators in excess of £210,000 for seizure, storage and release fees for their e-bikes.
The local authority confiscated 1,315 rental e-bikes in 2025, and the total for this year so far has already reached 1,200.
Lime accounts for the majority of e-bikes seized with 1,624, followed by Forest with 787.
Some 61 Voi e-bikes have been confiscated, with 44 seized from Bolt.
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Kensington and Chelsea Council said Lime and Forest have signed agreements to prohibit users from parking anywhere in the borough outside 245 designated spaces.
Johnny Thalassites, lead member for resident services, planning and enforcement at the council, said: “Rental e-bikes have an important role to play in helping Londoners get around, but that cannot come at the expense of safe, accessible streets.
“Our officers have done a fantastic job in removing 2,500 e-bikes, and it sends a very clear message – park in a bay, or we’ll take it away.
“If bikes are dumped across pavements, blocking crossings or creating a danger for residents and road users, we will take action.
“We also need operators to do their bit by clearing obstructions quickly, covering the cost when we have to intervene, and doing more to encourage considerate rider behaviour.”