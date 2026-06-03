More than 2,500 abandoned or badly parked rental e-bikes have been confiscated by a London borough.

Kensington and Chelsea Council, which launched the crackdown at the start of last year, said it has charged operators in excess of £210,000 for seizure, storage and release fees for their e-bikes.

The local authority confiscated 1,315 rental e-bikes in 2025, and the total for this year so far has already reached 1,200.

Lime accounts for the majority of e-bikes seized with 1,624, followed by Forest with 787.

Some 61 Voi e-bikes have been confiscated, with 44 seized from Bolt.

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