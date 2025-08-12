Epping council has calling for The Bell Hotel to stop housing asylum seekers. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Epping Forest District Council is seeking a High Court ban on asylum seekers at the infamous Bell Hotel to avoid the "risk of further escalating community tensions".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The council applied for a High Court injunction which would ban the use of the hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers. The hotel was at the centre of a string of anti-immigration protests earlier this month after an asylum seeker housed there was charged with sexual assault for allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl. The council has stressed the urgency of High Court action as community tensions remain at boiling point despite protests being centred elsewhere. Councillor Chris Whitbread, Leader of Epping Forest District Council, said: “The current situation cannot go on. If the Bell Hotel was a nightclub we could have closed it down long ago. "So far as the Council is aware, there is no criminal record checking of individuals who might only have been in the country a matter of days before being housed at the hotel. There are five schools and a residential care home within the vicinity of the hotel. Read more: Two men charged following anti-immigration protests outside Epping hotel - bringing total charge count to 11 Read more: Tensions remain high in Epping as immigration protests return amid fears of another summer of unrest

Community tensions are still high following protests outside the hotel, the council said. Picture: Alamy