Council house tenants in homes worth more than £2million will be spared from Rachel Reeves' 'mansion tax'.

The introduction of the annual council tax charge - widely dubbed the 'mansion tax' - will mean that from April 2028, owners of properties valued at over £2million will now face the annual surcharge.

The council tax surcharge, announced at last week's Budget, is set to raise an estimated £0.4billion for the government in 2029-30, according to the OBR.

But those living in social housing will be exempt from the annual levy, according to documents published on Wednesday.

A Treasury source confirmed to the Telegraph that social homes would not pay the extra levy.

