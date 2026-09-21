The leader will be sentenced on November 27

Ashfield District Council leader Jason Zadrozny leaving Nottingham Magistrates' Court, where he is charged with 22 criminal offences, including multiple counts of fraud, income tax evasion and possession of cocaine. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A council leader accused of inventing a fake heritage society to scam a local authority out of more than £9,000 has been found guilty of fraud.

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Jason Zadrozny, the leader of Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire, was convicted of nine counts of fraud and four counts of fraudulent evasion of income tax after a trial at Northampton Crown Court. He was cleared of three counts of fraud. Four of the guilty verdicts were reached by a majority of jurors, with 11 of them agreeing, while the rest were unanimously reached. The 46-year-old, who was first elected to both Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council in 2007, did not react in the dock on Monday as jurors returned their verdicts after deliberating for 10 hours and 47 minutes over three days. Read more: Children given ‘community service’ instead of detention - after schools told to 'include' pupils to protect them from knife crime Read more: King must pay higher council tax, MSP warns over Balmoral Castle

Ashfield District Council. Picture: Google Maps

Prosecutors told a four-week trial that the Ashfield Independents group leader was “short of money” and helped himself to cash from the Ashfield Heritage Society, which he set up in February 2018. Jurors were also told Zadrozny was a landlord who did not pay tax on the income from four of his properties. Opening the Crown’s case at the beginning of the trial, prosecutor James Varley KC said the Ashfield Heritage Society did not exist. Mr Varley told the court: “He told the council ‘this is a genuine organisation, they need some funds’ and they gave him some funds but it was a scam.” Zadrozny nominated himself as a chairman and was the only signatory to the account, which was issued a bank card and a chequebook, but the address put on the application form did not exist, the court heard. The councillor, of Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, told the jury he did not keep the money for himself. But the Crown said funding allocated to the society was withdrawn in cash by the defendant, while a cinema club created by Zadrozny “was probably legitimate when he set it up” although he later helped himself to its funds.

The court heard that £9,100 was withdrawn in cash from the Ashfield Heritage Society account, while £1,200 was withdrawn from the Classic Cinema Club account. Both organisations were funded by the councillors’ divisional fund of Nottinghamshire County Council, which is meant to be used for good causes. Three days after setting up the Ashfield Heritage Society account in February 2018, Zadrozny applied for £7,500 of funding for the group, Mr Varley said. The money was granted and later all withdrawn in cash, the jury was told. In August 2018, the court heard the defendant asked for a further £1,600 for the society for “funding towards the cost of commemorative events, badges, poppies and road decorations”. This was also withdrawn in cash and there is no record of what it was spent on, the court heard.

Zadrozny was found guilty of fraud and tax evasion at Northampton Crown Court. Picture: Alamy