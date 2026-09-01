Smith stole 129 Chromebook laptops and 301 iPads with a combined value of nearly £125k

Smith stole 129 Chromebook laptops and 301 iPads with a combined value of £124,644.96. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A council manager who stole laptops earmarked to help vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic has been ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

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Bobby Lee Smith, 37, held a managerial position within Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP). During the pandemic, Smith oversaw applications for electronic devices to the Connecting Scotland Project, on behalf of the HSCP, to support low-income individuals who had no internet access and were digitally isolated. As part of this, he was responsible for recording on a spreadsheet the number of devices allocated to various groups, including Restart Mental Health Services, Children Services and Parenting Services. But in an “egregious betrayal of trust”, Smith stole 129 Chromebook laptops and 301 iPads with a combined value of £124,644.96. Read more: Main suspect in Glasgow double murder is dead, police say Read more: Newborn baby found dead in Sheffield 'died from stab wounds', police say

Smith was found guilty of embezzlement by a jury at Glasgow Sheriff Court on July 28. Picture: Alamy

He was found to have sent some of the devices to his parents’ home as well as his own. Smith, from East Kilbride, was found guilty of embezzlement by a jury at Glasgow Sheriff Court on July 28, the Crown Office said. At the same court on Tuesday he was made subject of a restriction of liberty order for nine months and a community payback order, and was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work, the Crown Office added. Smith’s wrongdoing was uncovered when an investigation by NHS counter fraud officers identified that the devices were missing from the data and could not be accounted for. Out of 22 organisations who were due to receive the equipment from Glasgow City HSCP, only four matched in terms of what was purportedly issued to them and what was received. A total of 119 devices were never recovered.

During the pandemic, Smith oversaw applications for electronic devices to support low-income individuals. Picture: Alamy