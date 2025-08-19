Epping Forest District Council is expected to discover the outcome of its High Court bid to ban asylum seekers from being housed at the infamous Bell Hotel today.

The council is seeking an injunction stopping migrants from being accommodated at the Bell Hotel in Epping, which is owned by Somani Hotels Ltd.

The Essex council said it made the bid to avoid the "risk of further escalating community tensions".

The legal action follows a series of protests in recent weeks outside the site after an asylum seeker who was housed at the hotel was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

At a hearing on Friday, barristers for the council claimed Somani Hotels breached planning rules as the site is not being used for its intended purpose as a hotel, and that the situation “could not be much worse”.

The injunction sought by the authority, if granted, would require the company to stop housing asylum seekers at the hotel within 14 days.

