Council faces backlash after removing St George's and Union Jack flags from town - but blames Storm Amy
Shropshire Council set out to "ensure public safety" and "maintain the appearance" of its streets.
A council has blamed Storm Amy for its decision to remove several St George's and Union Jack flags in a town.
Listen to this article
Shropshire Council stated many of the flags recently put up in Shrewsbury became "potentially hazardous" following the high winds and rain brought by the storm.
Workers at the Liberal Democrat council, which has been in power since May, has since removed six flags from two roads in the town, the Telegraph reports.
The flags started being displayed across the nation since the summer as part of Operation Raise the Colours, a movement that gained momentum online.
Read more: Gary Neville sparks backlash with claim 'angry middle-aged white men' are dividing Britain with Union Jack flags
Read more: Councils ‘face funding shortfall of more than £4bn next year’
Alex Wagner, the deputy council leader, said in August: "Shropshire council has absolutely no problem with people, being patriotic, with flying the colours.
"A lot of these are clearly made of plastic. I suspect they're not going to withstand much pressure from the elements, whether that’s being dyed in the sun or wind and rain. The zip ties are going to stay for a long old time.
"These might look alright this morning, but in three or six months, I suspect the same people aren’t going to be going back around keeping an eye on maintaining them.
Ultimately, that falls on the public purse."
The local authority has now said it had to remove "deteriorated or unsecured flags" to "ensure public safety and maintain the appearance of our streets."
A spokesperson said: "Some are at risk of obscuring street signs, street lights, or traffic signals, while others could fall onto the highway if not properly secured."
Sir John Hayes, the Conservative MP for South Holland and The Deepings, hit back at the decision and claimed the windy weather would have suited the flags being put up.
"Flags fly best in strong winds, so unless there was imminent risk of the lamp-posts collapsing I can see no reason to take them down. Flags flutter in the wind.
"People will be suspicious that those councillors who have self-doubt and a dubious amount of patriotism will find any excuse to take them down the Cross of St George and the Union flag.
"I want to see them flying throughout Shropshire and throughout Britain and I hope the council will sponsor more flags all over their locality.
"I have written to a number of public bodies that have been asked to put up the flag, and they have come back with very positive responses about flying the flag of our country and our kingdom."
A video which emerged on social media of the flags being taken down in Shrewsbury prompted responses from residents that they had acquired more flags with which to replace them.
The update comes after Gary Neville claimed "angry middle-aged white me" are dividing the nation by raising Union flags.
But his comments came under fire and led to a number of flags being hung around his Manchester Hotel.