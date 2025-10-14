Shropshire Council set out to "ensure public safety" and "maintain the appearance" of its streets.

A spate of St George's and Union Jack flags were put up across the country in August. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

A council has blamed Storm Amy for its decision to remove several St George's and Union Jack flags in a town.

Shropshire Council stated many of the flags recently put up in Shrewsbury became "potentially hazardous" following the high winds and rain brought by the storm. Workers at the Liberal Democrat council, which has been in power since May, has since removed six flags from two roads in the town, the Telegraph reports. The flags started being displayed across the nation since the summer as part of Operation Raise the Colours, a movement that gained momentum online. Read more: Gary Neville sparks backlash with claim 'angry middle-aged white men' are dividing Britain with Union Jack flags Read more: Councils ‘face funding shortfall of more than £4bn next year’

Shropshire Council has so far removed six flags from two roads in Shrewsbury. Picture: Getty

Alex Wagner, the deputy council leader, said in August: "Shropshire council has absolutely no problem with people, being patriotic, with flying the colours. "A lot of these are clearly made of plastic. I suspect they're not going to withstand much pressure from the elements, whether that’s being dyed in the sun or wind and rain. The zip ties are going to stay for a long old time. "These might look alright this morning, but in three or six months, I suspect the same people aren’t going to be going back around keeping an eye on maintaining them.

Ultimately, that falls on the public purse." The local authority has now said it had to remove "deteriorated or unsecured flags" to "ensure public safety and maintain the appearance of our streets." A spokesperson said: "Some are at risk of obscuring street signs, street lights, or traffic signals, while others could fall onto the highway if not properly secured."

Sir John Hayes, the Conservative MP for South Holland and The Deepings, hit back at the decision and claimed the windy weather would have suited the flags being put up. "Flags fly best in strong winds, so unless there was imminent risk of the lamp-posts collapsing I can see no reason to take them down. Flags flutter in the wind. "People will be suspicious that those councillors who have self-doubt and a dubious amount of patriotism will find any excuse to take them down the Cross of St George and the Union flag.

