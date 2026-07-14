'Sense has not prevailed': Council slammed for removing England flag ahead of Argentina World Cup clash
The council has argued the flag posed a fire hazard.
Portsmouth City Council has been accused of “outrageous” behaviour after officials were filmed removing an England flag draped over a balcony ahead of the Three Lions’ crucial semi-final against Argentina.
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Footage shows two council workers attending a social housing block on Tuesday morning, cutting through the flag’s ties and removing it.
Former Home Secretary and Reform MP, Suella Braverman, branded the decision "ridiculous" and claimed, "no other country in the world would be taking down its own national flag".
The council said the flag was removed because it was considered a fire hazard.
However, Councillor George Madgwick, leader of the Reform UK group in Hampshire, told LBC the council’s actions are “appalling”.
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“It’s really outrageous, actually,” he said.
“Two Portsmouth City Council workers removing an England flag off the front of somebody's patio block. It was attached to a steel bar over concrete and they said it was a fire hazard, I believe, and they've removed it."
“The whole of Portsmouth is outraged about this,” Madgwick continued. “It's the day before the World Cup semi-final, and Portsmouth City Council are proactively removing flags from residents' accommodation. It's appalling and it's gone down really badly.”
In its guidance, Portsmouth City Council says residents are “free to hang flags responsibly on their own property… unless they pose a hazard, in which case they will be removed as soon as possible".
But Councillor Madgwick believes that the council has been uncompromising in this case.
“Where is the English spirit and supporting our men's football team? I understand that there's rules in place, absolutely, and we should abide by those rules, but there's got to be discretion with these things, and sometimes sense has got to prevail.
“In this case, sense has not prevailed.”
Meanwhile, Ms Braverman called for an urgent investigation into the removal of the flag.
In a letter to the council leader, Steve Pitt, Ms Braverman said: "Rightly, people are excited ahead of tomorrow’s historic semi-final between England and Argentina. Flying the English flag to support the national side is a symbol of pride that everyone, no matter their political persuasion should be getting behind. No other country in the world would be taking down its own national flag.
"Portsmouth is the home of some of our most proud and heroic events as a nation. The Royal Navy calls the city home, HMS Victory is docked there and it is where in 1982, a Royal Task Force set off from to liberate the Falkland Islands from an occupying junta.
"The whole of Portsmouth should be decked out in England flags as we support the boys in their quest to bring it home. I urge you to reverse this decision and ensure Pompey is a sea of Saint George’s crosses ahead of tomorrow’s game."
In response, Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, told LBC: "We understand residents want to show their support for England, and we're pleased to see the community getting behind the team.
“However, our fire safety policy, reinforced by Hampshire Fire & Rescue and the Fire Safety Act, requires communal balconies to be kept clear of anything that could catch fire, spread fire, or block safe access. This applies to all items placed on balconies, including flags and banners.
“We have consulted with Hampshire Fire & Rescue, and they agree with our approach to keeping communal balconies clear in the interests of fire safety.
“Residents are welcome to display flags inside their homes, such as in a window, where they can still show their support while helping to keep everyone safe."