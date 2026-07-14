The council has argued the flag posed a fire hazard.

By Connor Hand

Portsmouth City Council has been accused of “outrageous” behaviour after officials were filmed removing an England flag draped over a balcony ahead of the Three Lions’ crucial semi-final against Argentina.

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Footage shows two council workers attending a social housing block on Tuesday morning, cutting through the flag’s ties and removing it. Former Home Secretary and Reform MP, Suella Braverman, branded the decision "ridiculous" and claimed, "no other country in the world would be taking down its own national flag". The council said the flag was removed because it was considered a fire hazard. However, Councillor George Madgwick, leader of the Reform UK group in Hampshire, told LBC the council’s actions are “appalling”. Read more: England's most patriotic street defies killjoy Green council to fly World Cup flags again Read more: England v Argentina semi-final deemed ‘highest risk’ game of World Cup

The council has faced backlash after staff removed the flag . Picture: Social media

“It’s really outrageous, actually,” he said. “Two Portsmouth City Council workers removing an England flag off the front of somebody's patio block. It was attached to a steel bar over concrete and they said it was a fire hazard, I believe, and they've removed it." “The whole of Portsmouth is outraged about this,” Madgwick continued. “It's the day before the World Cup semi-final, and Portsmouth City Council are proactively removing flags from residents' accommodation. It's appalling and it's gone down really badly.” In its guidance, Portsmouth City Council says residents are “free to hang flags responsibly on their own property… unless they pose a hazard, in which case they will be removed as soon as possible". But Councillor Madgwick believes that the council has been uncompromising in this case. “Where is the English spirit and supporting our men's football team? I understand that there's rules in place, absolutely, and we should abide by those rules, but there's got to be discretion with these things, and sometimes sense has got to prevail. “In this case, sense has not prevailed.” Meanwhile, Ms Braverman called for an urgent investigation into the removal of the flag.