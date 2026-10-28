The official Government Council Tax Band Checker went down as Chancellor John Healey spoke in the House of Commons.

Chancellor John Healey announced that 20 million households will get a £100 energy payment. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A Government website for checking council tax bands has gone down after Chancellor John Healey announced that millions of households will receive a £100 payment "to help with rising bills".

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The official Government Council Tax Band Checker crashed moments after the Chancellor unveiled the measure in his first Budget. Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Mr Healey said 20 million households in council tax bands A-D get the £100 "Household Energy Payment". He said this will be paid "directly into people’s bank accounts to help deal with rising energy bills". Mr Healey continued: "This is a £2.6bn scheme to take the pressure off in the coldest months and see people through to the Spring." "The Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland governments will receive their share of this funding. And I call on them to do the same and give people in all nations of the UK breathing space on their energy bills."

The Government's website for checking council tax bands went down during the Chancellor's Budget speech. Picture: GOV.UK

But during his speech, the Government website for checking council tax bands issued this message: "Sorry, there is a problem with the service. "Try again later." Mr Healey also confirmed in today's Budget that gas standing charges will be removed. The gas standing charges are added to bills, regardless of how much gas a customer uses, and cost around £108 per year for a typical household. "Gas standing charges cost people over £100 a year, regardless of how much gas they use. "So from next year, through Ofgem, we will remove standing charges from household gas bills, and set out similar reforms to follow for electricity bills." He also announced that the cut to VAT on electricity will be extended to July, taking £50 off the annual price cap.