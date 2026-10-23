Not casually, either I am taking it pretty seriously. I’m comparing prices, checking sizes and wondering if delivery is included.

Somewhere, an advertising algorithm has decided this is who I am now. Other men get adverts for watches and luxury holidays. I’m about to be followed around the internet by a 140-litre black bin.

My search for a new bin is not a design choice or an attempt to one-up my neighbours. A few months ago, a Lambeth Council bin lorry reversed into my bin, leaving a substantial crack. These things happen. It’s a big vehicle on a narrow street, and I certainly wouldn't want to drive one of the things.

So I did what any normal person would do. I went online to report the damage. I didn’t want anyone fired or even shouted at, but another bin would have been lovely.

Unfortunately for me, there was no way to report a broken bin on the local council website. Instead, my only option was to pay £73 for a new one, plus a £15 administration charge if you pay by cheque, to compensate the staff member for the psychological shock of seeing one in 2026, I suppose.

I could pay the £73 and get on with my life. That would be the sensible thing to do. Sadly I have now reached the age where “it’s the principle” feels like a perfectly reasonable justification for ruining my own evening by looking up waste storage options online.

So I ended up on Wheelie Bin Warehouse, a website I’m a tad ashamed to admit exists. There I found what looked like the same bin for £38.22, including VAT. For almost half the price, I can undercut the council and source my own. I could be selling them to neighbours and strangers like a local bin Del Boy!

And then a thought struck me, which I brought up in our local WhatsApp group: I could order a free green recycling bin and spray-paint it black. Apparently, that’s already been tried and isn’t allowed. I found this oddly comforting (and probably means I haven’t gone totally mad if someone else has tried it). I’m not the first man the council has driven towards some form of wheelie-bin laundering.

All this comes after the council decided to move to fortnightly black-bin collections, with recycling and food waste remaining weekly. They claimed this was part of the wider environmental ambitions and vision for 2030. I’m all for having a vision. But mine is of a bin without a massive crack in it.

What makes it worse is that I can usually tell when the binmen have been because there’s more rubbish in the street than before they arrived. I’ve watched bits fall out as the bins go up into the lorry, then gone outside to pick them up. I don’t mind doing it, but paying someone to take the rubbish away should not require me to litter-pick afterwards.

It turns out I’m not the first person to have this argument. In 2023, another Lambeth resident went to the Ombudsman after Serco’s crew broke her bin lid by stuffing it with other people’s rubbish. The council blamed her and failed to consider the video she’d supplied. She eventually got a replacement, an apology and £100, but imagine how much time could have been saved if they'd just given her a bin.

I know money’s tight. And it’s a hard, dirty job. Accidents happen, and I’m quite happy for this to have been one. What I don’t understand is why replacing something you’ve broken needs to become the customer’s second job. “Sorry, we’ll bring you another one” would have done it. I’d have said thanks, put the kettle on and found something else to be annoyed about.

But it stings even more that my council tax has gone up, the level of service has gone down, and now I am having to pay for their mistake. Message to local councils: It’s not hard to keep your citizens happy, all we want is for you to empty the bins, clean the streets and sort out the potholes, we don’t want you to try and solve the problems of the world before you can solve the problems of my street.

I haven’t bought the replacement yet. Part of me begrudges spending money on something someone else broke, and part of me fears every bin day I'll be peering out the window like Hyacinth Bucket, keeping an eye on the binmen and making sure they don’t break my “good bin”.