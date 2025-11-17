Council tax hike on luxury homes will fund cuts for lower bands, think tank says
According to IPPR's research, the changes could deliver nearly £4 billion to the public coffers, allowing £1bn to be reinvested to provide average savings of £45 for the 80 per cent of A to D band households
Raising the highest council tax rates while cutting those for lower-band properties could generate £3 billion, an influential think tank has claimed.
The Institute for Public Policy Research, known to hold sway over Government policy, has suggested a 100 per cent hike in council tax for those living in the luxury Band H properties, typically valued at over £1.5 million.
It also argued that levies on Band F and G properties should ramp up by 50 per cent, while those in the most affordable brackets should see their bills slashed.
This would rebalance the system, which the think tank claims has become unfair, with residents of smaller, more affordable properties taking on a disproportionately larger burden.
For example, residents in plush west London borough of Kensington pay less tax on average than those in Blackpool, despite owning higher-value properties.
Aditi Sriram, IPPR economist and principal author of the research, said: "The current council tax system is unfair, inefficient, and long past its sell-by date.
"Our proposal cuts bills for the vast majority of households while asking those with the greatest property wealth to pay a fairer share. It's a reform that supports working families, strengthens local services and lays the foundations for a fairer tax system."
The IPPR also proposed hiking the tax on overseas purchasers buying UK properties from 2 per cent to 6 per cent.
Their paper further argued that the entire property taxation system requires an overhaul, including a comprehensive council tax revaluation by the end of this Parliament, with a view to clearing the path for a "proportional" property tax.