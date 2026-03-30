Animal rights organisation PETA has called on Preston Council to re-think how it celebrates its annual Easter egg roll by swapping eggs with dyed Easter potatoes – a more animal-friendly alternative.

Preston’s annual Easter egg roll, one of the oldest events of its kind in the UK, sees hundreds of people roll decorated eggs down Avenham hill each year.

In a letter to the council, PETA said replacing eggs with potatoes would make the event more inclusive, particularly for people who do not eat eggs for health, cultural, religious or environmental reasons.

Elisa Allen, PETA’s vice president of programmes, said: “Children love animals and would be sad to learn that the eggs used for fun and games at Preston’s egg-rolling event come from tormented hens who live miserable lives on Britain’s farms.”

The group also highlighted conditions on what it described as “filthy farms”, where “thousands of hens are confined to dark, filthy sheds, often unable to stretch their wings fully”.

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