When Barbara Wheeler left a bag of clothes outside her house for a charity to collect, she probably felt that she was making a positive contribution to society.

But her decision to leave the charity donation bag outside her property in Tonbridge, Kent, on January 29 was in fact branded a "criminal offence" by her local council.

Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council officials threatened the 73-year-old with legal action and a £1000 fine via a letter, telling her she would have 14 days to pay a fixed penalty notice of £300 to avoid this.

"The council had gone mad," Ms Wheeler said.

"They are using ruthless methods."

Her 84-year-old neighbour Margaret was sent a similar letter, having also left a bag of clothes for charity collection outside her property.

According to Ms Wheeler, Margaret is now "too scared to come to the door" after a council officer was sent to her house to accuse her of obstructing the pavement by the donation bag.

The pensioner was "frightened" by the officer, who told her he was filming her and that everything she said could be used as evidence in court.

A Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council spokesperson said the local authority understood it had been an "upsetting experience" for the residents.

It added that the matter had been taken up with its contractor.

"We understand that this has been an upsetting experience for our residents," the spokesperson said.

"At this time, we have not had any direct contact from either of the ladies or anyone connected with them, however we have taken this matter up with our contractor who is now looking into it."