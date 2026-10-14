A tribunal heard Ms Neavin had been signed off with anxiety, depression and complex PTSD

Elisha Neavin was ordered to pay £20,000 after losing an employment tribunal claim. Picture: William Barton/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A council worker who took a job with British Gas while signed off sick from her local authority role has been ordered to pay £20,000 after losing an employment tribunal claim.

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Elisha Neavin, who had worked for Southwark Council for 15 years, was dismissed for gross misconduct after managers discovered she had begun a British Gas apprenticeship while absent from work on medical grounds. The tribunal heard Ms Neavin had been signed off with anxiety, depression and complex PTSD in September 2023, with an occupational health report finding her unfit to work. But she later appeared in promotional YouTube videos for British Gas, prompting an investigation by the council. Southwark Council said Ms Neavin had failed to tell managers about the second role, despite her contract requiring staff to declare any outside employment. Read more: Attacker guilty of murder after park assault left victim unable to receive crucial cancer treatment Read more: Russell Brand told friend he ‘may have gone a bit too far’ with woman he is accused of raping at Labour conference

Ms Neavin cited therapy and the timing of meetings during Ramadan as reasons she could not attend meetings during her sick leave. Picture: Michael Matthews/Alamy

Ms Neavin cited therapy and the timing of meetings during Ramadan as reasons she could not attend meetings during her sick leave. In one message to the council, she said: “Will you please allow me to engage in therapy without being constantly harassed [and] bombarded?” She added: “Should you insist I attend the meeting during prayer time and the holy month of Ramadan whilst in therapy […] what about this request took that into consideration?” The council later lifted her medical suspension in September 2024, but Ms Neavin said she was suffering panic attacks and anxiety and could not return until December. Shortly afterwards, the authority discovered she had been working for British Gas during the period she had been unable to return to her council job. Following an investigation, Southwark Council dismissed her in March 2025. Ms Neavin brought claims alleging disability discrimination relating to her medical suspension, capability process and dismissal. Her unfair dismissal claim was rejected at a preliminary hearing, while her remaining claims were dismissed after a final hearing at the London South Employment Tribunal.

Ms Neavin appeared in promotional YouTube videos for British Gas, prompting an investigation by the council. Picture: Piotr Swat/Alamy