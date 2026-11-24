Council worker unfairly sacked for ‘liking’ JK Rowling tweet in ‘Kafkaesque’ process, tribunal rules
Council tax payers are likely to be left with a hefty compensation payout over Ms Young’s treatment by the local authority.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A council employee who “liked” gender critical tweets by JK Rowling was unfairly sacked, an employment tribunal has ruled.
Listen to this article
Lorna Young, a practising Catholic in her 50s, who had been employed by Manchester City Council for 19 years, was unfairly dismissed and unlawfully discriminated against after Town Hall colleagues objected to her beliefs.
The tribunal in Manchester found Ms Young, an equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) manager, worked professionally and scrupulously, including in her work relating to trans issues.
But she was the subject of a “slew” of complaints because of her perceived beliefs, including in relation to her social media activity.
It amounted to what the tribunal judge described as “a campaign against an EDI professional who dared to espouse the ‘wrong’ view”.
Read more: Employers will be forced to tell applicants expected salaries, as equalities secretary tells LBC move will help close gender pay gap
Read more: Harry Potter play premiere targeted by trans protesters rushing red carpet to protest against JK Rowling views
Council tax payers are likely to be left with a hefty compensation payout over Ms Young’s treatment by the local authority.
The tribunal, held over nine days earlier this year, heard how the council dismissed Ms Young because it believed the employment of anyone who held her gender critical beliefs was “incompatible with the values of the council”.
The tribunal ruling was highly critical of the council, finding Ms Young was subjected to a lengthy disciplinary process characterised by vague allegations, repeated failures to explain what she was accused of and a refusal even to let her know exactly which of her social media posts were being investigated.
Employment judge Joanne Dunlop described parts of the process as “Kafkaesque”, “particularly callous” and concluded that the council’s treatment of her was “egregiously unfair”, ruling that the council “cannot come close to justifying Ms Young’s dismissal”.
The process had a devastating impact on Ms Young’s mental health.
In 2023, she made a serious attempt to take her own life and never returned to work.
Bosses at the council continued the disciplinary process against her and ultimately dismissed her.
After the ruling, Ms Young said: “Being forced out of my career simply for holding lawful gender-critical beliefs has changed my life profoundly.
“Fairness, dignity and legal protection for freedom of belief and expression are not favours – they are rights, and no-one should have to lose their health and livelihood before their rights are recognised.
“I stand in solidarity with everyone who has recently had to fight for these rights, and I am grateful to my family, my faith, and my incredible legal team for helping me see justice done.”
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏https://t.co/32bVC4UscI— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 24, 2026
Annie Powell, partner at law firm Leigh Day, who represented Ms Young, said: “Lorna carried out her duties with scrupulous professionalism, yet Manchester City Council subjected her to a torturous disciplinary process and then dismissed her because it objected to her personal beliefs.
“This process has caused catastrophic damage to my client’s health and ended an accomplished career.
“As the courts have stressed over and over, diversity of views and tolerance of different beliefs are vital in a democratic society and must be protected.
“Manchester City Council did not permit diversity of belief in this case, with appalling consequences for my client.”
An earlier landmark employment tribunal involving Maya Forstater had already established in 2021 that gender critical beliefs are protected beliefs under the Equality Act 2010.
In a lengthy ruling, Judge Dunlop said Ms Young’s complaint of direct discrimination on grounds of religion or belief was partly upheld, along with her claim for unfair dismissal, over her gender critical beliefs that biological sex is real, important, sex cannot be changed and is not the same as gender identity.
The tribunal heard Ms Young also believed that surrogacy is wrong and gender identity theory is dangerous and has caused social harm.
In February 2022, Manchester City Council passed a motion that “trans women are women, trans men are men” and released a statement that Manchester “celebrates diversity, and… a place that has always been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ equality”.
Judge Dunlop ruled the council was entitled to adopt this “corporate view” but added: “It was not, however, entitled to require that its thousands of staff all personally subscribed to that view.”
The tribunal heard “offence” arose from Ms Young liking a tweet on her Twitter account, now known as X, which either contained gender critical content or was posted by someone who was well-known for advocating a gender critical position, including JK Rowling and Julie Bindel.
Compensation, if not agreed between the parties, will be determined at a remedy hearing to be held on a date yet to be confirmed.
Manchester City Council has been approached for comment.