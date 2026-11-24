Council tax payers are likely to be left with a hefty compensation payout over Ms Young’s treatment by the local authority.

Lorna Young. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

A council employee who “liked” gender critical tweets by JK Rowling was unfairly sacked, an employment tribunal has ruled.

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Lorna Young, a practising Catholic in her 50s, who had been employed by Manchester City Council for 19 years, was unfairly dismissed and unlawfully discriminated against after Town Hall colleagues objected to her beliefs. The tribunal in Manchester found Ms Young, an equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) manager, worked professionally and scrupulously, including in her work relating to trans issues. But she was the subject of a “slew” of complaints because of her perceived beliefs, including in relation to her social media activity. It amounted to what the tribunal judge described as “a campaign against an EDI professional who dared to espouse the ‘wrong’ view”. Read more: Employers will be forced to tell applicants expected salaries, as equalities secretary tells LBC move will help close gender pay gap Read more: Harry Potter play premiere targeted by trans protesters rushing red carpet to protest against JK Rowling views

Lorna Young, a practising Catholic in her 50s, had been employed by Manchester City Council for 19 years. Picture: Dave Porter/Alamy

Council tax payers are likely to be left with a hefty compensation payout over Ms Young’s treatment by the local authority. The tribunal, held over nine days earlier this year, heard how the council dismissed Ms Young because it believed the employment of anyone who held her gender critical beliefs was “incompatible with the values of the council”. The tribunal ruling was highly critical of the council, finding Ms Young was subjected to a lengthy disciplinary process characterised by vague allegations, repeated failures to explain what she was accused of and a refusal even to let her know exactly which of her social media posts were being investigated. Employment judge Joanne Dunlop described parts of the process as “Kafkaesque”, “particularly callous” and concluded that the council’s treatment of her was “egregiously unfair”, ruling that the council “cannot come close to justifying Ms Young’s dismissal”. The process had a devastating impact on Ms Young’s mental health. In 2023, she made a serious attempt to take her own life and never returned to work. Bosses at the council continued the disciplinary process against her and ultimately dismissed her. After the ruling, Ms Young said: “Being forced out of my career simply for holding lawful gender-critical beliefs has changed my life profoundly. “Fairness, dignity and legal protection for freedom of belief and expression are not favours – they are rights, and no-one should have to lose their health and livelihood before their rights are recognised. “I stand in solidarity with everyone who has recently had to fight for these rights, and I am grateful to my family, my faith, and my incredible legal team for helping me see justice done.”