More than 300 local council employees earned more than the Prime Minister over the last year, an analysis has found. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

More than 300 local council employees earned more than the Prime Minister over the last year, an analysis has found.

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Some 320 council workers across the UK received more than Sir Keir Starmer’s £172,153 official salary over the course of the 2024-25 financial year, according to the Taxpayers’ Alliance (TPA) annual Town Hall Rich List report. The Tufton Street-based pressure group claimed that the number of local authority employees earning more than Sir Keir had grown by a third since the previous year. Some 4,733 council employees across Britain and Northern Ireland are now being paid more than £100,000 across the UK, the TPA’s annual report said. Read More: Councils risk losing a third of pothole funding if they fail to fix roads Read More: Green Party beat Reform UK to win Kent by-election after councillor jailed

Some 320 council workers across the UK received more than Sir Keir Starmer’s £172,153 official salary over the course of the 2024-25 financial year. Picture: Getty