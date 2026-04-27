Councillor Janet Cleverly told a council standards committee she was "mortified" by her actions

Councillor Janet Cleverly told a council standards committee she was "mortified" by her actions. Picture: Newport City Council/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

An independent councillor who told a call handler to “speak English” has been reprimanded and ordered to undergo extra training.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Janet Cleverly made the remarks while reporting a fly-tipping incident to Newport City Council in April 2024. An ombudsman’s investigation found the Bettws councillor’s comments were “derogatory and humiliating” and fell well below what is expected of an elected member. Cleverly later apologised and told a council standards committee she was “mortified” by her behaviour. During the call, the handler said there were "disruptive sounds" on the line and asked Cleverly to repeat some details. Read more: Hogwarts Express train risks being derailed AGAIN over health and safety rules despite upgrades Read more: First small boats arrive in UK after £662m migration deal with France

Cllr Cleverly called the Council’s Customer Services team to report a fly-tipping incident. Picture: Getty

According to the ombudsman’s report, Cleverly interrupted and said: “I’m sorry, can I speak to somebody who’s speaking English?" Minutes later, as the handler tried to clarify further information, Cleverly added: “Sorry? I can’t understand anything you’re saying. Speak English.” Later that day, she emailed the council’s cabinet member for environmental matters, writing: “I am all for equal opportunity but this person took all my information wrong after I had to repeat everything 3-4 times and spell everything lots of times.” The incident was flagged by a customer services manager, who raised concerns about Cleverly’s “unnecessary” tone.

The report said the handler was left “very emotional and upset”. Picture: Alamy