Bizarre footage shows the moment a councillor was seen driving while he attended a virtual meeting with planning officers.

During the meeting, the councillor for Neath Port Talbot could be seen wearing a seatbelt and changing gear.

Dean Lewis could be seen balancing his phone in a cupholder as he spoke to a planning committee on Microsoft Teams.

At one point, he took a sip from a drink while he spoke about an application to build holiday homes between two villages.

Councillor Lewis's decision to take the meeting call while behind the wheel is made worse by the fact that he had been previously banned for four months after a drink-driving conviction.

The local politician, who has represented Resolven and Tonna at Neath Port Talbot Council since 2019, said the situation was "blown out of proportion".

But he admitted that the decision might be frowned upon and referred himself to the Public Service Ombudsman for Wales, who decided not to take action.

He told the Telegraph that he was "driving on private land at work" during the meeting, for which "90%" of it was spent "sat in a car park".

"I just think it's ridiculous. It's all been blown out of proportion," Councillor Lewis said.

"I was coming towards the end of my shift, I thought, right, OK, I'm going to drive up to the clock-in station."

A council spokesman said: "The council is aware of the footage from the planning committee meeting held on 20 January and the matters that have been raised.

"The Ombudsman has now completed their consideration and has notified the council that they will not be undertaking any further investigation.