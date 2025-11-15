Former councillor Edward Brandt has been found guilty of stalking Dame Penny Mordaunt.

The 61-year-old was convicted by a jury of stalking the former Cabinet minister, sending a series of emails, phone messages as well as out-of-hours visits to her constituency office.

At an earlier hearing, Southampton Crown Court was told the actions of Brandt left Dame Penny fearing “sexual violence” because of his “creepy” behaviour.

Between September 2023 and May 2024, the former councillor sent at least 17 emails, three phone messages and made out-of-hours visits to her office in Portsmouth.

In a voicemail message left in May 2024, he told Dame Penny he was going to be "gently knocking on your door" to shake her hand, and said "I am giving up".

The divorced father of two had been issued with a caution in April that year, which required him not to contact the former Tory leadership contender.

