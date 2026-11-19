Councillor 'seriously injured' after stabbing in Bradford - as suspect arrested
A suspect, 32, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, West Yorkshire Police confirmed
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A councillor has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Bradford.
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The man, 52, was attacked on Manse Street in Bradford this morning.
Local Lib Dem councillor, Riaz Ahmed, expressed 'concern' following the incident. It is understood that independent Councillor Ibrar Ali was injured in the incident.
Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing at 11:04 am on Thursday morning.
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, the force confirmed.
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A suspect, 32, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, West Yorkshire Police confirmed in an update.
It comes after a man was spotted on the roof of a house gesturing at onlookers shortly after the stabbing.
Police said armed officers had been deployed and were attempting to bring the man down safely.
Several police scenes remain in place, with areas of Manse Street, Leeds Road and Thornbury Avenue currently cordoned off.
Speaking following the incident, Bradford Moor ward Cllr Riaz Ahmed said the attack related to fellow ward Cllr Ali.
He said: “My thoughts are with Councillor Ibrar, and I sincerely wish him a speedy and full recovery.
“As an elected councillor, I find incidents of this nature deeply disturbing. No councillor, elected representative or member of our community should have to fear for their personal safety while serving the public.
“I hope the situation is resolved peacefully and that everyone involved receives the necessary support.”
“Violence and intimidation have no place in our society or in local democracy," he added in a statement.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 11.04am officers were called to Manse Street, Bradford to reports a man had been stabbed.
"The man aged 52 has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Several scenes are in place on Manse Street, Leeds Road and Thornbury Avenue.
"A man aged 32, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Enquiries are ongoing by Bradford CID."