A suspect, 32, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, West Yorkshire Police confirmed

By Issy Clarke

A councillor has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Bradford.

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The man, 52, was attacked on Manse Street in Bradford this morning. Local Lib Dem councillor, Riaz Ahmed, expressed 'concern' following the incident. It is understood that independent Councillor Ibrar Ali was injured in the incident. Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing at 11:04 am on Thursday morning. A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, the force confirmed. Read more: James Cleverly announced as Conservative Party candidate for Mayor of London Read more: Police chief backs calls for 'narcissist' Brand's 'deeply unpleasant' YouTube to be taken down

Manse Street in Bradford where a councillor was stabbed. Picture: LBC

A suspect, 32, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, West Yorkshire Police confirmed in an update. It comes after a man was spotted on the roof of a house gesturing at onlookers shortly after the stabbing. Police said armed officers had been deployed and were attempting to bring the man down safely. Several police scenes remain in place, with areas of Manse Street, Leeds Road and Thornbury Avenue currently cordoned off.