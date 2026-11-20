Ibrar Ali. Picture: Bradford Council

By Issy Clarke

A councillor stabbed in Bradford 'intervened to protect another member of council staff', his family have said.

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Councillor Ibrar Ali is in hospital recovering from serious injuries after he was stabbed on Manse Street in Bradford yesterday morning. A suspect, 32, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, West Yorkshire Police confirmed. In a statement released on Wednesday, Cllr Ibrar's family said he had been helping council wardens out with community clean-up activities when the attack took place. "During the incident, Councillor Ibrar intervened to protect a member of council staff and, in doing so, sustained multiple stab wounds," the statement issued on behalf of the family said.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: PA

They added that his injuries, while serious, are not life-threatening and that he is being treated in hospital, where he is in a stable condition. The family extended their thanks to "the police, paramedics and members of the public who courageously provided first aid and assistance at the scene" West Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing at 11:04 am on Thursday morning, where they found a 52-year-old man with serious injuries. Bradford Moor ward Cllr Riaz Ahmed said the attack related to fellow ward Cllr Ali. The suspect was later engaged in a standoff with police. A man wearing a red jumper could be seen gesturing at bystanders from the roof of a house as officers attempted to bring him down safely.

Police were called to the city’s Manse Street just after 11am on Thursday. Picture: PA