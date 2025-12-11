The alleged attackers "were threatening" and "pelting them with eggs and missiles from the gallery," according to an MP

By Alex Storey

A group of councillors were left shaken up at a meeting after being "pelted with eggs" by a balaclava-wearing crowd in the public gallery.

The altercation with the officers of Swale Borough Council in Kent has been described as an "attack on democracy" by MPs who spoke of "violent scenes." The councillors were debating making their area a "District of Sanctuary" for asylum seekers in the meeting on Wednesday evening when the alleged attack took place. Kevin McKenna, the Labour MP for Sittingbourne and Sheppey, which includes Swale Borough, told the House of Commons: "I'm horrified to report to you and to the House as a whole that last night in Swale Borough Council there were violent scenes as people wearing balaclavas in the public gallery itself violently intimidated councillors. Read more: Killjoy council bans Christmas door wreaths and threatens to fine those who leave them up Read more: Rolls Royce hauled off Mayfair street in council supercar parking 'crackdown'

Damage caused at the council building by people wearing "balaclavas." . Picture: Facebook

"They were threatening them, pelting them with eggs and missiles from the gallery. This is an attack on democracy itself. "This is an attack on free speech. This is an attack on my constituents. The building was so badly vandalised afterwards, with toilets flooded, lifts destroyed. "It can't be used today and is not open. My constituents cannot access council services because of these actions. "Our democracy is based on the ability to disagree with each other strongly, but never violently." Kent Police confirmed they had attended a reported disturbance at the council meeting, and received reports of criminal damage and a common assault. Commons leader Sir Alan Campbell said: "(Mr McKenna) speaks very powerfully of the appalling actions which have taken place, and I join him in condemning the actions of those involved." Sir Alan added: "There are plenty of examples, too many examples, of where MPs are intimidated, but it’s where other local representatives are intimidated too, and it’s simply not acceptable. "So let me be very clear, those people, anyone involved in public life, should not be subject to harassment or intimidation for doing their job, and this House needs to stand united in sending out that message." Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle branded it "an appalling situation,' adding: "An attack on democracy is not acceptable."