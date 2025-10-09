Research found that the most vulnerable residents were paying the price for years of underfunding

Councils ‘face funding shortfall of more than £4bn next year’. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Councils face a funding shortfall of more than £4 billion next year, putting more strain on overstretched services, according to a report.

Loading audio...

Unison said its research found that the most vulnerable residents were paying the price for years of underfunding. The union said figures compiled with information directly from local authorities in England, Wales and Scotland showed council finances remained in a "dire state" despite a cash injection following Labour's election victory last year. Unison estimated that the shortfall, between what councils need to run services and what they receive, amounts to £4.1 billion in 2026/27. The figure would have been far higher but for intervention from the Westminster Government through the local government finance settlement earlier this year, said Unison.