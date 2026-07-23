Rachel Reeves announced the charge on owners of properties valued above £2 million in the autumn budget. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The planned introduction of a “mansion tax” could cause confusion, undermine accountability and impact on local services, councils have warned.

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The charge on owners of properties valued above £2 million, announced by Rachel Reeves in the autumn budget, would be complex and create an “inefficient parallel system” to council tax, the Local Government Association (LGA) said. A consultation on the proposed high-value council tax surcharge ended earlier this month, with the Government now assessing responses. Andy Burnham described the concept of a mansion tax as symbolising “the politics of envy” during his unsuccessful bid to become Labour leader in 2015. But the Prime Minister has recently backed changes to property taxes, citing “regressive” council tax and a new land value tax as elements of potential focus. Read more: Burnham defends limiting business rate cuts, saying pubs are ‘our heritage’ Read more: Minister declines to say whether Burnham will heed Lineker’s call for wealth tax

Andy Burnham described the concept of a mansion tax as symbolising “the politics of envy”. Picture: Alamy

Under the current plans, councils would be responsible for billing, collecting and enforcing the surcharge – but would not set the tax rate, eligibility rules or exemptions. Furthermore, councils would not retain the surcharge revenue they collect under current plans, with the income set to return to the Government. In its response to the consultation, the LGA said the plan would create “a complex, costly and inefficient parallel system” to the existing council tax system with “significant” staffing, legal and technology costs, and risks leaving councils “out of pocket” if the Government does not fully fund new burdens.

The Government has said the income raised would support local government services, but little detail has been provided on how this would work in practice, the LGA said amid uncertainty about whether funding would be additional rather than offset by reductions elsewhere. Further details on how the surcharge will support services are expected to be set out at the next spending review. The LGA also warned a national tax labelled “council tax” could confuse residents who may hold local councillors accountable for a tax “that has nothing to do with them”. The system could also be disproportionately burdensome for areas with only a handful of high‑value properties, it added. The LGA has called for the Government to consider national administration of the surcharge instead of using councils.

"Make the rich pay for a change". Picture: Alamy