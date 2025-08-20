Dozens of councils are expected to follow Epping's lead after it won a High Court bid to ban migrants from the Bell Hotel. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Local authorities are moving to launch their own legal actions after Epping secured a High Court victory temporarily blocking migrants from being housed in a hotel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anti-migrant protesters gather opposite The Bell Hotel in Epping to demonstrate over the premises being used to house asylum seekers. Picture: Alamy

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said ending crossings into the country would “stop the hotels”. Writing in the Daily Express, he said: “Every illegal arrival must be removed, every loophole must be closed, every community must be protected so towns like Epping are never put in this position again.” The area had seen thousands of people turn out in protest about the housing of migrants in the Bell Hotel. The Home Office had warned the judge that an injunction could “interfere” with the department’s legal obligations, and lawyers representing the hotel’s owner argued it would set a “precedent”. Epping Forest District Council had asked a judge to issue an interim injunction stopping migrants from being accommodated at the Bell Hotel.

Nigel Farage said Reform-run councils will follow Epping's lead. Picture: Alamy

The hotel has been at the centre of a series of protests in recent weeks after an asylum seeker who was staying there was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Protests began peacefully, but quickly turned violent after far-right agitators became involved, including men with links to neo-nazi parties in the UK. In a post on Facebook, Broxbourne Council said: “Broxbourne Council will now take legal advice as a matter of urgency about whether it could take similar action.” Meanwhile, the leader of South Norfolk District Council, which covers the town of Diss where a hotel housing asylum seekers has also been the subject of protests, said the council would not go down the same route. Conservative leader Daniel Elmer said the council was using planning rules to try to ensure it was families being housed in the area rather than single adult males. He said to do so, which would effectively convert the hotels into hostels, should require a change of use. Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a protest in July outside the hotel in Diss, which houses more than 40 children.

Councillor Chris Whitbread from Epping Forest District Council made a statement after the High Court ruling. Picture: Alamy