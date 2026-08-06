The leaders of several left-wing London councils have vowed to resist the guidance, which they said was "harmful to the rights of trans people"

Transgender people and their supporters march through central London during the eighth Trans Pride protest march for transgender freedom and equality in the UK and globally in London. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Six London boroughs have pledged to ignore the government's new guidance on single-sex spaces after fresh rules came into force.

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Six boroughs - Lambeth, Hackney, Haringey, Lewisham, Southwark and Waltham Forest - have made a commitment to keep their services gender inclusive. The council leaders - at the head of Labour, Green and Liberal Democrat administrations - penned a joint letter to the Government stating that they would not place staff in the “impossible position of policing entry to public spaces”. The letter to Bridget Phillipson, the Minister for Women and Equalities, continued: "It is simply unacceptable that the Code of Practice is harmful to the rights of trans people and will make their exclusion from public life more likely, not less. “This will feel like an attack to the countless trans people in our communities who are simply trying to live their lives in safety and wish to be treated with respect.”

Brixton, London, UK: Lambeth Town Hall with its impressive clock tower on Brixton Hill in Brixton. Evening view. Picture: Alamy

They urged the minister to ensure that the code could not be “interpreted to exclude Trans+ people from services”. Legal action has already been started against Hackney Council over its alleged failure to provide female-only services, the Times reports. Last month, Green-run Lambeth Council in South London had already signalled it would resist the guidance amid concerns it would leave "trans people open to discrimination”. Green-led Bristol council has said its services will still be allowed to admit trans women into single-sex spaces provided that they are labelled “single-gender” or “trans-inclusive” rather than female-only.

Former EHRC chair Baroness Falkner said the law is unlikely to be effective . Picture: Alamy