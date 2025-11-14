Council Send debts are projected to hit a cumulative deficit of £17.8 billion by 2029

Learning support assistant (LSA) with Special educational needs and Disability (SEND) child in classroom. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The special educational needs and disabilities (Send) system faces “total collapse”, it has been warned, as 59 councils say they would go bankrupt overnight when deficits are no longer kept off their books.

The County Councils Network (CCN) has warned the Government "cannot keep ducking reform", and must use the delay to the Schools White Paper to set out major changes to the Send system. Council Send debts are projected to hit a cumulative deficit of £17.8 billion by 2029, CCN research conducted with Isos Partnership found. This would equate to debt of nearly £1,000 for every child and young person in England, or more than what councils spent on children's social care last year, CCN said. Councils have been able to keep high needs deficits off their balance sheets using an accounting arrangement called a statutory override. This had been due to end in 2026, but was extended in the summer until March 2028.

School children in a classroom. Picture: Alamy

More than half (59) of the councils surveyed by CCN said they will go bankrupt overnight when the statutory override ends in 2028. CCN is calling for the Government to completely wipe total Send deficits to give councils a clean slate for system reform. The research shows “the system is heading towards total collapse in little over four years,” Councillor Matthew Hicks, chairman of the CCN, said. “This could mean families facing even longer waits for support, councils facing a level of demand that the system was never designed for, and local authorities staring down unimaginable deficits of almost £18 billion,” he added. “Now is the time to be bold and act decisively: Government cannot keep ducking reform and ministers must use the delay to set out comprehensive and long-lasting change to the system.” Councils have been facing spiralling high needs spending over the last decade. The number of education, health and care plans (EHCPs), which are legal documents setting out support required for young people with Send, has risen 80 per cent since 2019 to hit 638,745 as of January this year. Local authorities have increasingly been having to rely on private special school provision to meet needs of young people with Send, because of a lack of effective provision in mainstream schools. Councils are on course to be spending £3.2 billion a year on private school placements for young people with EHCPs by 2029, CCN found.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson. Picture: Alamy