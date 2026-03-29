All councils in England will be told to use the National Parking Platform (NPP), which has handled more than 10 million transactions since it was launched in May last year

pay here sign at a pay and display car park in the uk. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Councils will be pushed to sign up to a “one-stop-shop” parking app designed to stop the “faff” of paying to park, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has said.

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All councils in England will be told to use the National Parking Platform (NPP), which has handled more than 10 million transactions since it was launched in May last year. The non-profit, Government-developed platform allows drivers to pay for parking in all participating council car parks using their preferred app, aiming to stop the need for multiple apps. Fifteen local authorities currently use the platform, now run by the British Parking Association, and the Government hopes to double that number by issuing statutory guidance advising councils to sign up. Read more: Tony Blair says left's 'unholy alliance with Islamists' is endangering UK Read more: Benjamin Netanyahu announces expansion of Israeli security buffer zone in southern Lebanon

Smartphone showing multiple car parking apps. There is an initiative to replace these with a unified parking app NPP (National Parking Platform), UK. Picture: Alamy

A spokeswoman for the Department for Transport (DfT) told the Press Association the NPP is in talks with several councils as part of efforts to encourage a greater uptake. The renewed push was first reported in The i Paper The Government has also asked councils to consider what other functions the platform could have, such as its potential to be used to pay for tolls and electric vehicle (EV) charging. The push forms part of the Government’s Better Connected transport plan, which is expected to be published on Thursday and aims to improve travel across England by connecting roads, buses, trains and trams. Ms Alexander said: “Parking shouldn’t be a faff. The fact that this platform has already handled more than 10 million transactions shows just how much people value a simpler, more straightforward way to pay. “Now we want this platform to work harder for drivers in England. The way we drive is changing and so should the technology, which is why our Better Connected strategy will encourage more local councils to adopt the parking platform and then look to expand it beyond, to things like electric vehicle charging and paying tolls.” In a statement, the DfT said confusion around how to pay for parking is one of the reasons drivers are hit with fines “they didn’t see coming”.

Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander leaves 10 Downing Street. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images